WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A motorcyclist died after crashing in West Mifflin late Friday night.

The crash occurred when 48-year-old Charles Finnigan, of Pittsburgh, lost control of his bike in the 800 block of Eastman Street in West Mifflin around 11:30 p.m. and was thrown from it.

Finnigan was taken to UPMC Mercy, where was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. Saturday.

West Mifflin Police are investigating.

