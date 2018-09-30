WATCH LIVE: 2018 GreWatch our Great Race finish line livestream!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Sunday morning thousands of runners flocked to Pittsburgh to participate in the 41st Annual Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race.

To watch runners crossing the finish line, click the links below. The times listed are the official clock times at the finish line, and they are organized in chronological order.

2018 Great Race 5K Finish Line Videos
15:00-25:00
25:00-35:00
35:00-45:00
45:00-55:00
55:00-1:05:00

