BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Police and ESU surrounded a home in Beaver Falls early Sunday afternoon.

Beaver County Emergency Services Unit (ESU), City of Beaver Falls Police and Chippewa Township Police were all on the scene in the area of 6th Avenue and 20th Street.

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

The situation started around noon, according to Beaver County emergency dispatchers.

At one point, an officer could be heard saying, “Come to the front door with your hands up.”

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

Crews had cleared the scene around 5:15 p.m. No one was taken into custody.

Further details have not yet been released.

