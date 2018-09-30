Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Joe Flacco threw a pair of early touchdown passes, Justin Tucker kicked four second-half field goals and the Baltimore Ravens pulled away from the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-14 on Sunday night.

Flacco completed 28 of 42 passes for 363 yards and TD passes to John Brown and Alex Collins as the Ravens (3-1) ended a three-game losing streak to their AFC North rivals. Tucker accounted for all the scoring after halftime as Baltimore ended Pittsburgh’s long run of success on Sunday nights.

The Steelers (1-2-1) came in having won nine straight Sunday night appearances, a streak that included a pair of victories over the Ravens. Baltimore brought Pittsburgh’s run to an abrupt end by shutting down Pittsburgh in the second half.

Ben Roethlisberger finished 27 of 47 for 274 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Steelers. Antonio Brown caught five passes for 62 yards, including his second touchdown pass in as many weeks.

