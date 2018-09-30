Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A student at Duquesne University was sexually assaulted, according to a report from the school.

The university said in an email that a female student reported the assault on Saturday to the university police department.

According to officials, the assault occurred inside the student’s room overnight. Police say that the actor is a male student at the university.

Both the actor and the victim know each other, according to an email from Duquesne University.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Duquesne University Police at 412-396-2677 or the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 911.

