FRIEDENS, Pa. (KDKA) — An airplane crashed on a runway at the Somerset County airport on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m.

WJAC reports the plane landed upside down. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was able to escape safely.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

