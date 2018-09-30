Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A proposal to shrink the number of Pennsylvania state lawmakers that’s kicked around the Capitol for years may not be dead, but it’s on life support.

The latest blow came during a committee meeting last week, when Democratic Leader Frank Dermody was able to get the bill amended – yet again – to restore a provision that would also cut the size of the Senate.

A divide between the Senate and House has plagued efforts to amend the state constitution to cut the House from 203 to 151 and the Senate from 50 to 38.

Constitutional amendments have to pass both chambers of the Legislature in two consecutive two-year sessions.

Conventional wisdom in Harrisburg is that voters are likely to approve it if they get a chance.

