Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITEHALL (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials are investigating after a child died in Whitehall Borough on Sunday morning.

Further information about the cause and manner of the child’s death is set to be released Monday.

The medical examiner’s findings will determine if the county pursues charges.

No further details, including the victim’s age, have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details