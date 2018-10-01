Filed Under:Allegheny County, Armstrong County, Beaver County, Brentwood, Darlington, Leechburg, Local TV, Treevitalize

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three local counties will receive funding to support tree planting.

Through the TreeVitalize program, $100,000 in funding will support tree planting, community forestry and urban riparian buffer projects statewide.

Tree planting grant recipients include Brentwood in Allegheny County, Leechburg Shade Tree Commission in Armstrong County and Darlington in Beaver County.

Brentwood will receive $4,250 for 40 trees. The Leechburg Shade Tree Commission will receive $3,000 for 20 trees. Darlington will receive $1,500 for eight trees.

Additionally, Moon in Allegheny County will receive $5,145 in urban riparian buffer grants designed to protect city and community waterways. McDonald in WAshington County will receive #3,032 in urban riparian buffer grants.

For more information about TreeVitalize, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s