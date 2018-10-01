Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three local counties will receive funding to support tree planting.

Through the TreeVitalize program, $100,000 in funding will support tree planting, community forestry and urban riparian buffer projects statewide.

Tree planting grant recipients include Brentwood in Allegheny County, Leechburg Shade Tree Commission in Armstrong County and Darlington in Beaver County.

Brentwood will receive $4,250 for 40 trees. The Leechburg Shade Tree Commission will receive $3,000 for 20 trees. Darlington will receive $1,500 for eight trees.

Additionally, Moon in Allegheny County will receive $5,145 in urban riparian buffer grants designed to protect city and community waterways. McDonald in WAshington County will receive #3,032 in urban riparian buffer grants.

For more information about TreeVitalize, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.