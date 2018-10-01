Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are new questions about what Cardinal Donald Wuerl knew about child sex abuse accusations against Catholic clergy.

Those questions are coming from newly revealed details of a settlement with an abuse survivor.

Cardinal Wuerl was named in a 2005 settlement agreement that included allegations against his predecessor in Washington, D.C., Theordore McCarrick.

That’s according to the accuser in this case and documents obtained by the Washington Post.

Wuerl has said many times that he didn’t know about years of sexual misconduct involving McCarrick.

The Washington Post reports that the presence of Wuerl’s name in the settlement agreement raises questions about Wuerl and if he actually did know about any allegations against McCarrick before they became public this summer.

Wuerl’s spokesperson said the cardinal has been unaware of the legal agreement and had no knowledge of the settlements until they were made public.

The release of this settlement follows other news that has led many Catholics to question whether or not Wuerl was completely honest with what he knew and didn’t know.

That anger led to Wuerl announcing last month, that he asked Pope Francis to accept his resignation.