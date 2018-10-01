Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Le’Veon Bell expected to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers during week seven.

News everyone has waited to hear: Pittsburgh RB Le'Veon Bell expects to report to the Steelers during the Week 7 bye, a source told @JFowlerESPN. But Bell planning to play football this season for the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2018

The report stems from an interview with the absent running back. Bell told ESPN that he still has hopes that the team will re-sign him to a long-term contract.

Bell told ESPN, “It sucks having to sit out of football.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not play during week seven. If Bell joined the team, it would cost the Steelers $11.3 million if they chose to use their transition tag, which is less that the franchise tag they used this year.

Now if Pittsburgh decides to use its transition tag on Le’Veon Bell after this season, it would cost $11.3 million – less than the franchise tag put on him for this year. https://t.co/RvSL0cA2TB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2018

Sportrac tweeted that Bell would still earn at least $9.4 million of his $14.544 million contract. They also acknowledged that the Steelers can still negotiate an increase in his pay this year.

Should he sign the franchise tag Week 7, Le’Veon Bell will stand to earn at least $9.4M of his original $14.544M in 2018. Though the #Steelers do have the option to negotiate an increase in his pay for this year.https://t.co/Vx5Yiyin9o — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 1, 2018

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still listening to trade offer for Bell.