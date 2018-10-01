Filed Under:Contract, Football, Heinz Field, Le'Veon Bell, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Le’Veon Bell expected to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers during week seven.

The report stems from an interview with the absent running back. Bell told ESPN that he still has hopes that the team will re-sign him to a long-term contract.

Bell told ESPN, “It sucks having to sit out of football.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not play during week seven. If Bell joined the team, it would cost the Steelers $11.3 million if they chose to use their transition tag, which is less that the franchise tag they used this year.

Sportrac tweeted that Bell would still earn at least $9.4 million of his $14.544 million contract. They also acknowledged that the Steelers can still negotiate an increase in his pay this year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still listening to trade offer for Bell.

