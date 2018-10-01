Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in McKeesport early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1800 block of Forte Alley around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

