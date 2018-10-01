Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Local TV, Michael Holiday, Moon Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a wanted man.

Moon Township Police say Michael Holiday is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Holiday is wanted for aggravated assault and has arrest warrants from other agencies. Further details have not been released.

michael holiday Police Seek Publics Help Finding Man Wanted For Assault

(Photo Credit: Moon Township Police Department/Facebook)

Police were involved in an active foot search on Sunday, but police have since said they believe he was picked up by a driver and fled the area.

Holiday is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him and should call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Moon Township Police at (412) 262-5000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s