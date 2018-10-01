Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a wanted man.

Moon Township Police say Michael Holiday is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Holiday is wanted for aggravated assault and has arrest warrants from other agencies. Further details have not been released.

Police were involved in an active foot search on Sunday, but police have since said they believe he was picked up by a driver and fled the area.

Holiday is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him and should call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Moon Township Police at (412) 262-5000.