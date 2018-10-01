Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Wharf will partially reopen Tuesday morning.

No parking was available Monday while crews cleaned mud and debris left behind by weekend flooding.

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh has announced there will be more than 300 spaces made available for parking at the Mon Wharf on Tuesday.

The Stanwix Street side will be almost completely available, but only half of the Wood Street side will be available due to a large amount of mud that still needs to be cleared.

Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue lot.