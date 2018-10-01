Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The victim who died in a rollover crash in Fayette County on Saturday has been identified.

State police say 43-year-old Radelle Shea, of Point Marion, Pa., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Springhill Township just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

According to the police report, Shea was driving south on Morgantown Road toward the intersection with Larman Mill Road when she went off the road and into a yard.

Shea’s vehicle traveled about 95 feet through the yard before crashing into a tree and overturning.

Police say Shea was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.