HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – State lawmakers are getting closer to eliminating one of their own perks – their free use of state-leased vehicles.

The House voted 140 to 44 on Monday for the bill that would end the benefit and phase out the use of vehicles currently being used by lawmakers.

Supporters say the existing system is wasteful and there’s not enough oversight about how the cars are used. Opponents argue the change won’t save much money, if any.

Officials say the state currently leases 42 vehicles for state legislators at an annual cost of about $304,000. There are 253 seats in the General Assembly.

House Republicans are the only one of the four caucuses that previously did away with leases among their members.

The proposal goes to the state Senate for its consideration.

