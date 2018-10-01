Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – TSA officers stopped a man with a loaded handgun in his carry-on luggage at Pittsburgh International Airport over the weekend.

According to the TSA, officials found a 9mm handgun at an airport checkpoint on Saturday.

This is the 22nd handgun TSA officials have found at checkpoints this year. Last year, they caught 37 firearms at airport checkpoints.

Allegheny County Police were called and questioned the man. The Allegheny County man is now facing a civil penalty. The first offense for carrying a handgun into an airport checkpoint is typically $3,900.

While it is legal to travel with a gun, there are certain rules to follow.

“You never want to bring a firearm to a checkpoint. The right way to do it is you make sure the firearm is unloaded, that it is packed in a hard-sided case, that it is locked and then you take it to the check-in counter,” TSA Spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said.

Ammunition should be kept in its original box, then locked in your hard-sided and locked gun case. There are a few quick forms to fill out as well.

Finally, just because you can fly out of Pennsylvania with your gun, doesn’t mean you can have it where you touch down.

“Now, you are in another airport, in another state. Do you have the proper paperwork to be standing in another state with your firearm? So, you really do need to do some homework,” Farbstein said.