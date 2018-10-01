Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UPPER SAINT CLAIR (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in Upper Saint Clair Monday night.

According to the Health Department, crews will be spraying in the Wingfield Pines Conservation Area from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Crews will be using a mosquito pesticide called Zenivex E20, which is not harmful to people or pets.

The Health Department said this is not in response to mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus in Upper Saint Clair Township.

Residents are being urged to remove standing water from their property, making sure open windows and doors have screens and limiting time outside during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

