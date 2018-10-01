Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It won’t come as a surprise to anyone in western Pennsylvania that our state is one of the top three states where drivers are most likely to collide with a deer.

State Farm conducted their 16th annual deer-vehicle collision study from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

For the 12th year in a row, West Virginia landed the top spot on the list. There is a one in 46 chance of hitting a deer in West Virginia.

Pennsylvania came in third with a one in 63 chance. Pennsylvania also came in third place last year with the same odds.

Coming in second place is Montana, where there’s a one in 57 chance.

Overall, their study showed the chance of hitting a deer in the United States has gone down to one in 167 compared to last year’s one in 162 chance.

The most claims for deer-vehicle collisions are filed in November, October and December, in that order.

To check out the full study, visit newsroom.statefarm.com/2018-deer-crashes-down.