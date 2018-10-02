Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Health officials are warning western Pennsylvania residents that two more raccoons in the Pittsburgh area have tested positive for rabies.

The Allegheny County health department says the first raccoon was found this week in the city’s Morningside neighborhood. The second was found in the borough of Pleasant Hills near Jefferson Hills.

Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch; exposures are almost always fatal when left untreated. Residents are being warned to avoid stray animals and wildlife, even if the animals appear healthy.

Officials say this is the 23rd rabid animal reported in the county this year: there have been 12 raccoons, seven bats, two cats, a groundhog and a fox.

