Do you have a name for your car?

If not, today could be a good day to pick one because it’s National Name Your Car Day.

According to a survey by the GM Buy Power Card, 42 percent of Americans name their vehicles.

Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of those say naming a car made the bond with that vehicle stronger.

Here are some other fun facts from the survey:

Women were 7 percent more likely than men to name their cars.

About 55 percent personify their cars as female, making Betsy and Betty the most popular car names.

According to the survey, 56 percent said car personality, make and model, and color influence a vehicle’s name. As a result, 43 percent of drivers wait to name their vehicles after they’ve owned it for a month