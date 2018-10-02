Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Conneautville Middle School will use its reception area to house over 100 people throughout the night.

The American Red Cross said in an email to KDKA that the senior residents from the Rolling Fields Elder Care Community that was directly hit by a tornado Tuesday evening will stay at the school.

The reception area was opened to residents as the severe weather moved throughout the area.

Dan Tobin, the director of marketing and communication for the American Red Cross Greater Pa. Region said in an email Tuesday evening that the center would house over 100 seniors.

“This center is now being converted into an overnight shelter to house many of the residents from that facility,” said Tobin.

The damage to the senior care facility has not yet been released.