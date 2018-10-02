Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MEADVILLE (KDKA) – A tornado reportedly touched down in Crawford County, Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, a tornado was spotted five miles east of Conneautville, which may have caused damage to a nursing home.

Image of tornado in Crawford County Pennsylvania. From Erie News. pic.twitter.com/mY6CjIIJj3 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 2, 2018

Meanwhile, a Tornado Watch remains in effect for much of western Pennsylvania until 11 p.m.

