MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS Local) — A popular 90s cereal favorite is making a comeback!

General Mills Cereal says after overwhelming consumer feedback, they are bringing back the iconic Classic Trix Fruity Shapes.

The change comes after the company relaunched Classic Trix, which brought back the bright colors the iconic cereal was known for.

Now, the company says the fruity shapes are back.

“Trix cereal is beloved by our fans, and we heard loud and clear that they wanted to see the iconic shapes back in their bowls,” said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for General Mills Cereal. “When Trix launched in 1954, it was the first fruit-flavored cereal that was colorful and fun. We’re excited to continue that legacy, bringing an extra dose of joy to breakfast.”

The classic fruity shapes will be appearing on shelves in major retailers nationwide this fall.