PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say that an elderly woman is recovering after an attempted robbery.

The robbery happened at the intersection of East Carson Street and 9th Street in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.

The woman was attempting to board the bus when she was robbed by 30-year-old Marlon Jennings, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities say that Jennings saw that the woman had $161 in her hand and he tried to take the money. Jennings ran away without getting the money.

A passenger on the bus later saw Jennings at the Mercy Behavioral Clinic where they then called the police. The elderly woman positively identified Jennings, according to officials.

Police report that Jennings said that he thought the elderly woman took his money but later realized it was still in his pocket.

Jennings is currently in the Allegheny County Jail facing charges of criminal attempt and aggravated assault.

The elderly woman is recovering from a swollen wrist.