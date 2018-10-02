Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stopped by PTL to cook up two delicious recipes featuring some fall-favorite ingredients!

Roasted Pumpkin and Apple Salad

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 8-10

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 lb pumpkin peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch dice

¼ cup honey

5 tbsp butter, melted and divided

4 slices country boule bread, cut into ½-inch cubes

3 sage leaves, minced

2 apples, thinly sliced

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

3 cups Watercress

¼ cup toasted and salted pumpkin seeds

4 slices Market District Bacon, chopped and cooked

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a bowl, toss the pumpkin with the honey, 2 tbsp butter salt and pepper. Spread the pumpkin on a baking sheet and cook until just tender, approximately 30 minutes.

Toss the bread with the remaining butter and sage. Spread the bread on a cookie sheet and bake in the oven until lightly toasted.

Gently mix the pumpkin and apple with the vinegar and remaining pan juices.

Place the watercress on the plate. Spoon the pumpkin mixture over top. Garnish with the toasted pumpkin seeds, bacon and croutons.

Pumpkin and Apple Cider Caramel Cake

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 8-10

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

Caramel Sauce

1 quart apple cider

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

¼ cup dark corn syrup

2 tsp cider vinegar

1 cinnamon stick

½ vanilla bean, split lengthwise

1 cup heavy cream

Cake

2 cups flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

8 tbsp unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup roasted pumpkin puree

2 eggs

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

¾ cup apple cider

Directions:

In a large saucepan, combine the ingredients for the caramel except the cream; bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the cream and cook until reduced to about 1 cup. Let cool slightly and remove the vanilla bean and cinnamon stick.

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spray a 9-inch round cake pan with pan release. Line the bottom with parchment paper. In a bowl, mix the flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda. In a large bowl, mix the butter and sugar until creamy. Stir in the pumpkin, eggs and vanilla. Mix in the dry ingredients alternating with the apple cider until just mixed.

Pour half of the batter into the cake pan. Pour half of the cider sauce over the batter. Pour the remaining batter on top and spread out evenly. Bake the cake until a tooth pick inserted in the center comes out clean, approximately 25-30 minutes, Let cool for 15 minutes then remove from the pan. Serve with ice cream and the remaining cider caramel.