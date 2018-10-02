WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – Powerful storms brought down trees and flooded some streets in part of Westmoreland County Tuesday evening.

A large tree fell down during a hailstorm on North Sixth Street in Youngwood, landing on a home’s front porch.

Part of the tree even poked through to the inside of the home, according to Chief Lloyd Crago of the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department.

He said several streets flooded for a brief time, but no one was hurt.

A KDKA viewer snapped a picture of the hail in New Stanton which showed hail about the size of nickels.

Two trees came down on Donegal Lake Road in Donegal Township, blocking the street and landing on a parked car.

Given the part of the area was under a tornado warning, damage could have been far worse.