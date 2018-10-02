  • KDKA TVOn Air

LEETSDALE (KDKA) – Firefighters have been called to Leetsdale for a fire at a copper plant.

According to officials, the fire started inside a building at the Hussey Copper facility on Washington Street around 4 a.m.

By 6 a.m., the fire was under control, but firefighters were working to remove part of the roof.

hussey copper fire Fire Breaks Out At Hussey Copper Plant In Leetsdale

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

All workers were evacuated from the building and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is the second fire at the facility in the last week.

On Friday, firefighters were called to a different building on the plant’s grounds.

No one was injured in that fire.

