Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Severe weather brought tornado warnings, high winds and hail to many counties in the area.

Authorities say a tornado is believed to have struck a nursing home in northwestern Pennsylvania, blowing a roof off one building and causing moderate to heavy damage.

Officials also reported a Tornado in Crawford County where a funnel cloud can be seen.

Image of tornado in Crawford County Pennsylvania. From Erie News. pic.twitter.com/mY6CjIIJj3 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 2, 2018

Westmoreland County also was the target of severe weather. Videos from Youngwood experienced hail so severe that it appeared as if it was snowing.

Residents in Clearfield County also experienced severe hail. Some residents in DuBois saw hail the size of golf balls.