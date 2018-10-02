Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Severe weather brought tornado warnings, high winds and hail to many counties in the area.
Authorities say a tornado is believed to have struck a nursing home in northwestern Pennsylvania, blowing a roof off one building and causing moderate to heavy damage.
Officials also reported a Tornado in Crawford County where a funnel cloud can be seen.
Image of tornado in Crawford County Pennsylvania. From Erie News. pic.twitter.com/mY6CjIIJj3
— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 2, 2018
Westmoreland County also was the target of severe weather. Videos from Youngwood experienced hail so severe that it appeared as if it was snowing.
@KDKA Youngwood, PA pic.twitter.com/mnp8LJvLRv
— Amy Taylor (@carebear1543) October 2, 2018
Hail in Youngwood, PA @KDKA @Verz pic.twitter.com/gICjZ8cTPM
— the_bearded_vinyl (@wdwentzel) October 2, 2018
Residents in Clearfield County also experienced severe hail. Some residents in DuBois saw hail the size of golf balls.
What the hail! pic.twitter.com/XmV1Bw8KqJ
— Laurēsa Gulvas (@Lauresaann) October 2, 2018