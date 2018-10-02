SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado Watch Issued Until 11 P.M. For Most Of Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Severe weather brought tornado warnings, high winds and hail to many counties in the area.

Authorities say a tornado is believed to have struck a nursing home in northwestern Pennsylvania, blowing a roof off one building and causing moderate to heavy damage.

Officials also reported a Tornado in Crawford County where a funnel cloud can be seen.

Westmoreland County also was the target of severe weather. Videos from Youngwood experienced hail so severe that it appeared as if it was snowing.

Residents in Clearfield County also experienced severe hail. Some residents in DuBois saw hail the size of golf balls.

