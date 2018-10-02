Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – If Le’Veon Bell is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers later this month, he hasn’t let his teammates and coaches know.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he hasn’t heard from the All-Pro running back, who told ESPN on Monday that he will end his standoff with the team around Pittsburgh’s bye week, which begins after the Steelers face the Bengals on Oct. 14.

News everyone has waited to hear: Pittsburgh RB Le’Veon Bell expects to report to the Steelers during the Week 7 bye, a source told @JFowlerESPN. But Bell planning to play football this season for the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2018

“I have not talked to Le’Veon and I really have no Le’Veon update,” Tomlin said. “It’s the best approach for us to focus on the guys which are here and working … we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. Nothing has changed in that regard.”

Bell told ESPN that he still has hopes that the team will re-sign him to a long-term contract.

Bell told ESPN, “It sucks having to sit out of football.”

