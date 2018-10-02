Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong storms will be possible as a cold front sags to the south Tuesday afternoon.

The front will be just enough of a trigger to spark storms and rain showers moving in from the west. These storms will be capable of producing hail and gusty winds that may be strong enough (wind above 58 mph) and large enough (hail size greater than 1 inch) to be considered severe.

The best chance for severe storms to develop is from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The chance for severe storms is high enough that the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of the state as having what they call a “slight” risk of severe weather. Technically, the biggest concern is with strong wind speeds with most of the state having a 15 percent chance of seeing strong winds.

This means that at your location, there is a 15 percent chance for thunderstorm winds within a 25-mile radius.

The hail threat is also at 15 percent, but the area that has been painted for significant hail is a lot smaller – mostly being located along Interstate 80.

There is a tiny tornado threat of 2 percent. While it is still significant enough to mention, this is not the type of setup where you would expect to see tornado development.

Please make sure you remain weather aware through the day.