Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – State police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

According to police, Thomas Kimbell, 56, of New Castle, was last seen on Sept. 29.

Family members reported him as missing on Monday.

Kimbell lives along East Moorehead Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle at (724)-598-2211.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details