INDIANA, Pa. (AP) – Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters Inc. says it plans to invest $30 million into a facility in central Pennsylvania.

Officials with the lifestyle retail corporation say it plans to open an estimated 800,000-sq. foot fulfillment center in Indiana County, which could open within a year. Construction is set to start next month on the project, creating 600 temporary construction jobs.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Officials say White Township of Indiana County will gain 225 permanent jobs from the project.

Requests for comment from the company were not immediately returned. The retailer makes several clothing brands, including Anthropologie and Free People.

