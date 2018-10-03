  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Jon Delano
Filed Under:Alex Trebek, Election 2018, Gov. Tom Wolf, Gubernatorial Campaign, Gubernatorial Candidate, Gubernatorial Race, Hershey, Jon Delano, Local TV, Scott Wagner

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was the only gubernatorial debate that Gov. Tom Wolf would agree to — a 57-minute exchange with Republican challenger Scott Wagner moderated by “Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek.

“This is not a game show tonight. This is serious stuff,” said Trebek at the start.

Sponsored by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry, it was part of a dinner fundraising party with tickets beginning at $275 per person.

wolf wagner debate Gubernatorial Debate Moderated By Alex Trebek Gets Panned By Critics

(Photo Courtesy: PCN)

Trebek was presumed to be a better draw than either Wolf or Wagner and the dinner did sell out.

But critics on both sides of the political aisle panned the debate when Trebek seemed to monopolize the stage.

In a statement following the Monday night exchange, the Wagner campaign opined, “Alex Trebek’s grandstanding during last night’s gubernatorial debate . . . prevented Scott Wagner and Tom Wolf from having a comprehensive discussion of their significant policy differences.”

“The evening is not about me,” claimed Trebek.

But watchdog.org said moderator Trebek talked 41 percent of the time, compared to 32 percent for Wagner and 27 percent for Wolf.

Trebek often took issue with the candidates, interjecting his own views.

And this comment about the Catholic Church even got a few boos.

“The approval rating for the legislature was at 14 percent. The only thing with a lower rating in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is the Catholic Church,” Trebek said, eliciting both laughter and boos. “I was born and raised Catholic, and I’m just as ticked off as everyone else is.”

Following the debate, Wagner said the Trebek show failed to profile enough of the state’s serious problems, calling for two more debates, a call that Wolf immediately rejected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s