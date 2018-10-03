Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – President Donald Trump drew laughter and cheers as he mocked the California college professor who alleges that his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

Trump had called Christine Blasey Ford a “very credible witness” after her Senate testimony. But during a rally Tuesday night in Mississippi, the president imitated Ford as he ran through a list of what he described as holes in her story.

Ford’s lawyer Michael Bromwich called Trump’s attack “vicious, vile and soulless.”

The president was in Mississippi looking to use his influence to sway the outcome of a low-profile election that could tip the balance of the Senate. But he spent much of the rally lamenting the treatment of Kavanaugh by Democrats.

Meanwhile, Ford’s attorneys are asking why the FBI hasn’t contacted their client yet as part of their investigation of the allegations.

A lawyer for the woman who says Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a college party, Deborah Ramirez, says he’s seen no indication that the FBI has reached out to any of the 20 people who Ramirez says may be able to corroborate her account.

In Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is certain that the FBI’s report will be finished and the Senate will vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination this week.

