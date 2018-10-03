Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police called to do a welfare check at a home in East Pittsburgh discovered a woman dead inside with her apparent son lying on top of her.
The boy, whom police estimated to be 4 or 5 years old, was alert and coughing. He was rushed to Children’s Hospital.
It’s unclear how the woman died, but police report a strong smell of natural gas inside the home.
Peoples Gas was called to the scene to help.
The home’s landlord was worried about her tenant when she couldn’t get a hold of her. She called for police to help.
