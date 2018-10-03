  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Amy Wadas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As terrorism, school shootings, and other demonstrations continue to grow, security and law enforcement officials felt it was necessary to hold an anti-terrorism conference for the first time in western Pennsylvania.

It’s just one piece of the puzzle discussed during Wednesday’s Anti-Terrorism Advisory Conference held inside Pittsburgh’s Westin Convention Center Hotel.

“It’s important for us to host these kinds of things to share intelligence, to talk about best practices. To have partners from federal agencies, state law enforcement talk about things that are most topical,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady.

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

Scott Brady spoke before a crowd of nearly 500 safety officials. He discussed relevant topics like domestic, international and cyber terrorism, school shootings, lone shooter incidents and how to handle them.

“That landscape is changing so rapidly, so dynamically that we have to be meeting on a regular basis and we do that,” said Brady.

Another hot topic was drones.

“Drones are being used as offensive weapons by the bad guys in foreign countries. There have been instances where drones have been seen in the United States,” said Deputy Director of Homeland Security in Pennsylvania Ronald Stanko.

Stanko said drone technology will change with the passage of new legislation.

The Department of Homeland Security will be able to adapt that technology for protection and interference by the bad guys.

