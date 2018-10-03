  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Pittsburgh Penguins players are had some fun off the ice prior to the start of the regular season.

Two of them dressed up in Mario and Luigi costumes for a real life Mario Kart competition.

Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel hopped on mini tricycles and took some laps at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township on Tuesday.

hornqvist guentzel Video: Hornqvist, Guentzel Face Off In Real Life Mario Kart Race

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Penguins)

Hornqvist led most of the race, but Guentzel knocked him over just before he crossed the finish line.

The Penguins will get back to business on the ice when they host the Washington Capitals on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

