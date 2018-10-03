Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ATLANTA (AP) — LeSean McCoy‘s ex-girlfriend says in a new court filing that the Buffalo Bills running back physically abused her during their nearly two-year relationship.
Delicia Cordon on Tuesday filed an amended lawsuit against McCoy alleging physical abuse. She also directly accuses him of arranging a July 10 home invasion at a home he owns just outside Atlanta that left her bloodied.
McCoy, former Pitt Panthers star running back, has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and did so again when speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday.
A previous version of her lawsuit didn’t mention physical abuse against her and didn’t directly accuse him of playing a role in the home invasion. The new version also expands on her previous allegations that McCoy abused his young son and dog.
The amended lawsuit seeks more than $50 million in damages.
