Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GRAYSVILLE (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Greene County on Tuesday.

Severe storms moved through western Pennsylvania in the afternoon and early evening hours, which triggered numerous tornado warnings.

Representatives with the National Weather Service surveyed damage in Graysville on Wednesday. The concluded that an EF1 tornado touched down in the area. Officials said the tornado had maximum winds of 90 mph.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details