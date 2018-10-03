  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brenda Waters, Graysville, Greene County, Local TV, Tornado

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GRAYSVILLE (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Greene County on Tuesday.

Severe storms moved through western Pennsylvania in the afternoon and early evening hours, which triggered numerous tornado warnings.

crawford tornado NWS Confirms EF1 Tornado Touched Down In Greene Co.

Photo Credit: Eric Loring

Representatives with the National Weather Service surveyed damage in Graysville on Wednesday. The concluded that an EF1 tornado touched down in the area. Officials said the tornado had maximum winds of 90 mph.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s