HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania is closer to becoming the sixth state with sports betting.

Regulators on Wednesday awarded Pennsylvania’s first sports betting licenses to two casinos, although the casinos have other requirements to meet that could take a couple months.

The owners of Parx Casino plan to offer sports betting through the suburban Philadelphia casino and racetrack and at an off-track betting parlor in Philadelphia. Penn National Gaming applied for the Hollywood Casino and racetrack it owns near Hershey.

Owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos can pay a $10 million fee to operate sports betting, while three others are seeking licenses.

The U.S. Supreme Court in May cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting. Since then, sports books have opened in Delaware, New Jersey, Mississippi and West Virginia, joining the grandfathered Nevada.

