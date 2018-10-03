Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed the first anti-violence legislation in years that deals directly with firearms.

A measure to force people in Pennsylvania with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly surrender their guns cleared its last hurdle Wednesday before it can get Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature. The Republican-controlled Senate passed the bill, 43-5, and Wolf plans to sign it.

Wolf has said he will sign the bill.

“For years, victims and advocates have fought tirelessly for passage of this commonsense and urgently needed reform. Today is about them but I am proud of their work and to have stood with them in this fight.

We know that too many families are being torn apart by domestic violence and too many domestic abusers use firearms to kill, injure and terrorize their victims. The reforms passed today are long overdue and will make important strides to protect victims and reduce violence.

There is more work to be done, and I look forward to working with the House and Senate to enact additional commonsense reforms to reduce violence, support victims and keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals.”

Domestic violence- and gun violence-prevention groups support the bill and have worked for its passage for years. It picked up speed in March after the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people and the National Rifle Association negotiated changes that dropped its opposition.

Under the bill, people convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence or subject to final restraining orders must surrender their guns within 24 hours.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)