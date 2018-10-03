  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, Radiation

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Experts worry that the Environmental Protection Agency is planning changes in regulations that could lead to higher levels of radiation exposure for people on the job and others who come into contact with radiation.

For decades the government has viewed any exposure to harmful radiation as a cancer risk.

An EPA spokesman says the proposed regulation doesn’t trigger any change in such policy and instead is about “increasing transparency on assumptions” about how the body responds to different doses of dangerous substances.

Yet one of the primary proponents of the rule change promotes the minority view that a bit of radiation damage is actually a good thing and that weakening limits on radiation exposure would save billions of dollars.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s