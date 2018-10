Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHALER (KDKA) – Tom Hanks has been in the Pittsburgh-area recently to film the new “Mister Rogers” movie.

And, he had a special moment with a little girl in Shaler Township.

A girl named Evie made a sign for Hanks saying he has a friend in Shaler.

Hanks took a moment to shake some hands and even sang the show’s iconic closing song with Evie and some other kids.