Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) – A man and woman escaped serious injury when they were shot at while chasing after their stolen vehicle in Bloomfield.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of Taylor Street and Corday Way around 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they observed one vehicle chasing after another. Then, multiple shots were fired from one of the vehicles.

A man and woman stopped their vehicle after it was struck twice in the windshield. Both occupants were hit by broken glass, but were otherwise uninjured.

They told police their Toyota Camry was stolen in Larimer. When they spotted the vehicle, they gave chase and someone began firing at them.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details