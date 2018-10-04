Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local college student was shot and killed this past summer, and several months later, no one has been arrested.

Jazmere Custis, 19, was an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student majoring in clinical and child psychology. She was home for the summer.

On June 22, Custis and a college roommate were in Homestead in her mother’s car. Her family says she reluctantly agreed to give her roommate’s brother and a friend a ride.

Gunfire erupted. Cell phone video shows police around their car riddled with bullets. All four young people were shot. Custis’s wounds proved fatal.

“The four victims had been at a party in Homestead. They drove to Munhall in a silver Nissan and stopped in front of 1324 Margaret Street. At that point, a car approached them and an unknown person shot into the silver Nissan, striking all four victims,” Allegheny County Police Detective Steven Dish said.

Investigators say Custis was an innocent victim who was not the intended target of the gunman.

“I want the world to know she was a wonderful girl, the best daughter you could ever ask for,” the victim’s mother, Tanya Burt, said. “She was a good girl, all As in school.”

Burt said her daughter was a graduate of Steel Valley High School. She was getting ready to start her sophomore year at IUP, looking for an apartment and looking for a puppy she wanted.

“I’m pretty sure somebody does know something. I really wish they would come forward. She deserves justice. This is so unfair,” Burt said.

“She was somebody who wanted peace in this world and the simple fact is she got taken out in the most violent way. What more can you say about that? It’s not right,” Jerald Custis Jr., the victim’s brother, said.

The Crime Stoppers number is (412) 255-8477. Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.