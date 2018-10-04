Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Police in the City of Duquesne seized 2,000 stamp bags of heroin while executing a search warrant Thursday.

Duquesne Police and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a crime would take place and acted on it.

The departments applied for a search warrant for the home they visited on Tuesday when they arrested a 24-year-old female for a probation violation on previous drug convictions, according to a statement from officials.

Officers recovered approximately 2,000 bags of heroin and gun boxes for two pistols and two uzi style guns. Serial numbers on the box indicated to police that it may be stolen.

A 27-year-old female from Duquesne was found with approximately 150 stamp bags of heroin and about $900 of U.S. currency. Also, a 30-year-old female who lived at the home was arrested with felony drug law violations.

Both females were taken to Allegheny County Jail awaiting their preliminary hearing.

Assisting Duquesne Police in the bust was detectives from the Allegheny County Police and Sheriff’s Deputies.