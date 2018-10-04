Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was found dead inside her East Pittsburgh home and her 5-year-old son was found lying on top of her.

The boy was said to be in emaciated condition. Police said the boy has Autism and is non-verbal and may have been inside the home with his mother’s body for at least a week.

The woman has been identified as 32-year-old Touzre White. Police do not suspect foul play and said she had a number of pre-existing medical conditions.

A landlord called police to perform a welfare check because he had not heard from her.

Police don’t yet know how she died, but said there was a strong smell of natural gas inside the home

Peoples gas was also called to investigate.

They rushed the little boy to Children’s Hospital, but there is no word yet on how long he was in the home without food or water.