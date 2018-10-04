Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready for one of their biggest nights of the year.

The Rock Steelers Style fashion show will be held at Stage AE Friday night.

Kiya Tomlin was hard at work on Thursday, putting the finishing touches on some of the looks.

She’s dressing several of the players’ wives and Greta Rooney.

The theme this year is “Signature Style.”

The annual event benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program and the Cancer Caring Center.

Tickets are still available through TicketMaster, which you can purchase here.