YOUNGWOOD (KDKA) – Fire damaged a business in Youngwood, Westmoreland County Thursday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at the Platinum Salon and Spa on North Third Street.

There was heavy fire in the basement and on the first floor, which extended up into the attic.

platinum salon fire Fire Damages Westmoreland County Salon

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The owner says she’s been in business there for 18 years after starting it when she was 19.

“It’s hard. My dad and I built this building from the ground up. I have 20 awesome people that work here…they are my priority. I want to make sure my staff has a place to work,” Candy Valentino said.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

